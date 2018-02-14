Clifford Wilber Smith, 55

WAYNE - Clifford Wilber Smith, age 55, passed away in Wayne by his choosing On Feb. 12, 2018 after a life long battle with alcohol addiction. Clifford had a strong belief in the Christian faith and was no longer able to resist the desire to reunite with loved ones in the presence of the Lord.

Cliff was born to parents Henry Smith and Marilyn Martin Smith. He attended school in Phillips and later obtained his GED. Early in his adulthood he worked in the woods and later worked for International Paper; he then moved onto the construction trade where he worked extensively. Cliff had a unique sense of humor and loved a good laugh. His fun loving spirit was enjoyed by those who knew him and will be greatly missed.

Cliff is predeceased by his parents Henry and Marilyn, as well as his sister Pam, and brother Tommy. Cliff is survived by his daughter Amanda Smith and family of Phillips. He always had a strong bond with his daughter who he often called “Mand”. He is also survived by siblings Linda, Lalar, Charles and Roger and their respective families as well as his companion Jodi. Clifford was a hard worker and a friend to many.

Clifford struggled from an early age with an alcohol addiction; an addiction which would haunt him until his last days with us. He will be deeply missed and always loved. Clifford's death is tragic but not meaningless. If you are battling with addiction or suicidal thoughts please seek help. Maine Crisis Hotline 1-888-568-1112.

A graveside burial service will be held in the spring. Cards of condolence sharing a positive memory of Cliff are encouraged and can be mailed to Amanda Smith PO BOX 423 Phillips ME 04966. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington.

