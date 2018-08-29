Clyde E. Allen (1936-2018)

NEW SHARON - Heaven gained a local icon with a booming voice and a wicked sense of humor on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 when Clyde E. Allen passed away at his home in New Sharon, leaving his friends and family to wonder how life will ever be normal or right again.

Not one to back away from a challenge, Clyde, a notoriously hard worker who defied the odds and surpassed all medical expectations, after suffering a major stroke in 2001, managed to live a pretty active life for another 17 years. His mishaps of getting the lawn mower mired on a wet lawn, or falling off a tractor or a ladder were stories to tell and laugh about after someone came along to pick him up and dust him off.

Clyde was a favorite auctioneer who began that career working as a runner and assistant for the late F.W. Berner at his auction house in Industry. Learning to auction by listening and silently mimicking Mr. Berner as he called the bids, Clyde soon picked it up and became a favorite because of his booming voice and quick wit. He eventually bought the auction house from Mr. Berner and held his own Saturday night auctions there until building a new auction house in New Sharon in 1975. Folks from near and far loved to come to his auctions with expectations of finding great bargains and being entertained by Clyde and his long-time assistant Sam Adams. Many a person have said how much they enjoyed the auctions, even if Clyde somehow managed to get them to pay more for an item than expected by good-humouredly shaming them into it!

Clyde had a love for his family, horses, fishing, hunting and eating. No one was immune from his good-natured teasing, but he could take it as much as he gave it. We know he is now catching up with friends and family who went before him, and is probably trying to sell them some really good deals, and calling them lunkheads when they don’t take his advice on the purchases.

Clyde was born on Dec. 28, 1936, in Farmington, the son of John and Eleanor (Odell) Allen. He was educated in the schools of Farmington. On April 23, 1955, he married Anita Butterfield in Farmington.

Over the years, he worked on road construction, farming, as plant manager at the former Titcomb’s Dairy in Farmington, and was self-employed as an auctioneer. Clyde was a previous member of Franklin Masonic Lodge #123 in New Sharon, and was a former 4-H leader.

Clyde is survived by; his wife of 63 years, Anita Allen of New Sharon; daughter, Wendy Harvey and husband Keith of Farmington; son, Rodney Allen and significant other, Lisa Savage of Chesterville; special niece, Theresa Dame and husband Rick of Farmington; grandsons, Derek Allen of New Sharon; Michael Browning of Jay; Kristopher Allen of Wilton; Cody Allen of Milo; granddaughters, Jana Browning of New Sharon; Megan Paz of Slidell, LA; great grandsons, Jayden Harriman of New Sharon; Zavier and Zayden Paz of Slidell, LA; great granddaughters, Kallie and Lyla Allen of Jay; brothers David Allen of West Farmington; Philip Allen and wife Melissa of Temple; sisters, Diane Priest of North Anson; Pat Soule and husband Barton of Dayton; brothers in-law, Michael Butterfield and wife Carol of Augusta; Dennis Butterfield and wife Barbara of Chesterville; Arlo White of Fairbanks, ME; sisters in-law, Ruby Allen, Sharon Allen and Shirley Allen; many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, brothers, John, Herbert and Richard; sisters, Barbara and Kathryn; sister-in-law Caroline Allen; several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Clyde’s memory may be made to the New Sharon Fire and Rescue, c/o Jeff Brackett, 68 Main St., New Sharon, ME 04955.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.