Clyde F. Russell (1937-2018)

DEXTER - Clyde F. Russell, 81, passed away July 1, 2018 at his home in Dexter surrounded by his family.

He was born July 1, 1937 in Guilford, the son of Clyde C. and Evelyn L. (Cook) Russell.

He was educated in local schools and graduated from Greely Institute in Cumberland. On November 24, 1962, he married Judith M. Adams in Yarmouth. He was employed from 1983 to 1997 as a millwright at Sappi (formally SD Warren). Clyde lived in California for 15 years. He was a member of Golden Age in Dexter, the AFL-CIO and enjoyed woodworking.

Clyde is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judith M. (Adams) Russell of Dexter; daughter, Kellie M. Richards of Dexter; brother, James Russell of Washington State; 3 nieces, Kim, Karin, and Jessica. He was predeceased by his son, Shawn A. Russell.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.