Clyde Henry Clough (1943-2020)

MOUNT VERNON - Clyde Henry Clough, 76, of Mount Vernon, passed away on June 12, 2020, at his home from natural causes with his beloved Boston Terrier “Ole” by his side.

Clyde was born on Dec. 20, 1943, in Gardiner, to Clyde G. Clough and Alice B. Copp Clough. He grew up in Mount Vernon and attended Winthrop High School.

Clyde lived a rather simple life on the farm and had little want for anything beyond the necessities. Throughout his life, Clyde carried on the Clough Farm in Mount Vernon, raising dairy cattle, haying, beef cattle, and having large vegetable gardens. His love and passion for dairy and beef cattle, vegetable gardening, and his tractors was incomparable. Clyde had many passions, including coon hunting with his beloved Jesabelle, deer hunting, his yearly moose hunt with “the boys,” taking Ole for a ride “around the loop”, cutting wood and firewood, along with talking and telling his many stories. His life goal was always to keep the family farm going.

Clyde is survived by his brother, Arnie Clough of Mount Vernon; daughter, Jennifer Clough and longtime partner Dane of Mount Vernon; sons, Roger Clough and longtime partner Vickie of Mount Vernon, and Ronald Clough of Arizona; step daughter, Punkie of Mount Vernon; three granddaughters, Destiny, Kristen, and Erika; two great grandsons; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his beloved parents of Mount Vernon; his sister, Bernice and brother in-law, Charlie Hall of South Portland; and his infant brother, Malcolm Roger Clough.

Donations in Clyde’s memory may be made to the Kennebec County 4-H Leaders Association (KC4HLA) c/o Cathy Thomas, 58 Amity Lane, Pittston, ME 04345. Please include “Clyde Clough” on the memo line to ensure all funds are correctly recorded. Funds will go toward continuing education and funding a scholarship in Clyde’s name to help children continue to learn about agriculture.

Private family graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.