Clyde Hunt Meader II (1940-2018)

FARMINGTON - Clyde Hunt Meader II, 77, of Farmington, passed away on March 11, 2018 at Sandy River Nursing Center, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

He was born in Farmington on April 29, 1940, the son of William Meader II and Vertie (Huff) Meader-Allen. Clyde graduated from Farmington High School in the class of 1958. On Sept. 22, 1962, he married Shirley Mastine in Chisholm.

After graduating from high school, Clyde was employed at Franklin Printing. After a couple of years, he went to work for his step-father, Forest Allen. In the early 90’s, Clyde started his own electrician business, until 1999 when he moved to Florida. He returned back to Farmington in 2012.

Clyde was a member of the Old Crow Band, and also was a Boy Scout Leader. He joined the Farmington Fire Dept. On February 4, 1969, and was promoted to Lieutenant in February of 1978, then to Captain in December of 2001. He taught self-contained breathing apparatus classes and was also involved in medical responses early on in the 70’s and 80’s. For several years, he was a State Fire Instructor. Clyde was chairman of the fair booth committee at Farmington Fair, where he helped build and wire the fair food booths. Clyde’s interests included; fishing, hunting, bowling, auctions, NASCAR, playing cards, and all different kinds of music.

Clyde is survived by his former wife, Shirley Meader; sons, Martin Meader and wife Brenda, Steven Meader and wife Melissa; daughter, Sandra Meader and companion Paul Campbell; granddaughters, Helen-Elizabeth Meader and Megan Parker; grandson, Nicholas Meader; great grandson, Steven Masciarelli Jr.; along with aunts and uncles; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, William Meader II; mother, Vertie (Huff) Meader-Allen; step-father, Forest Allen; sister, Patsy Gilbert; step-brothers Walter Allen and Harold Allen.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Sandy River Nursing Center for taking special care of their loved one Clyde Meader.

Donations in Clyde’s memory may be made to the Sandy River Nursing Center, 119 Livermore Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

On Saturday, March 31, 2018, visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service to begin at 1 p.m., at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.