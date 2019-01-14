Franklin Countys First News

Clyde L. Nile (1935-2019)

Posted by • January 14, 2019 •

Clyde L. Nile

FARMINGTON – Clyde L. Nile, 83, of Morrison Hill Road, Farmington, died early Saturday morning at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Farmington, Sept. 15, 1935, a son of Edward and Lillian (Hutchinson) Nile.

Mr. Nile was a hard-worker, having worked at GH Bass, Farmington Shoe, the Starks Highway Department, and the Maine Department of Transportation. He was a Charter member of the Farmington Elks Lodge and enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and riding back roads.

He is survived by his wife, Ann (Webber) Nile, whom he married in Maryland in 1997; daughters, Theresa True and Penelope Farley; son, Raymond; 9 grandchildren, Chet and Brad Alexander, Sandy McNally, Wayne McNally, Jessica Owens, Hunter True, Nicholas Nile, Kilee Nile, and Kelly Howe; 7 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two daughters, Darlene Alexander and Bonita Owens; a son, Lee; 2 sisters, Shereen Swett and Irene Fletcher; and 4 brothers, Prentice, Paul, Phillip, and Lee;

Public graveside memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the North Farmington Cemetery, Town Farm Road, Farmington.

The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in his memory to the Farmington BPOE #2430, PO Box 526, West Farmington, ME 04992.

Condolences and memories may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

11 Responses »

  1. Leslie Foster-Michaud
    January 14, 2019 • 8:02 pm

    Deepest sympathy to Clyde's family. Many good memories, rest in peace, Clyde.

  2. DeAnna Ridley
    January 14, 2019 • 8:04 pm

    Theresa and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I pray for comfort, peace, strength and love to be with you all during this difficult time.

  3. Janice m Bachelder
    January 14, 2019 • 10:43 pm

    Sorry to hear this sad news about Clyde..may you all find comfort with family and friends..

  4. Nancy CIn
    January 14, 2019 • 11:21 pm

    So sorry for your families loss he was a great man

  5. Angela Heath
    January 15, 2019 • 7:23 am

    So sorry for your loss Ann and family. RIP Clyde.

  6. Mavis Gallagher
    January 15, 2019 • 8:36 am

    My sincere condolences to his family..

  7. carol mcnally
    January 15, 2019 • 9:16 am

    Theresa, Ray and family,

    So sorry to hear of Clyde's passing. Our thoughts are prayers are with you all.

    Carol and Lance

  8. Jr lake
    January 15, 2019 • 9:46 am

    So sorry for your families loss. If there is a better place, you deserve it. We sure has some good times on this planet! Jr Lake

  9. HEATHER WHEELER
    January 15, 2019 • 1:32 pm

    So sorry for your loss Theresa and Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

  10. James Dunham
    January 15, 2019 • 7:24 pm

    Condolences to the Nile family

  11. Lynne Hall
    January 15, 2019 • 7:35 pm

    Thinking of all the family

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives