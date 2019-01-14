Clyde L. Nile (1935-2019)

FARMINGTON – Clyde L. Nile, 83, of Morrison Hill Road, Farmington, died early Saturday morning at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Farmington, Sept. 15, 1935, a son of Edward and Lillian (Hutchinson) Nile.

Mr. Nile was a hard-worker, having worked at GH Bass, Farmington Shoe, the Starks Highway Department, and the Maine Department of Transportation. He was a Charter member of the Farmington Elks Lodge and enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and riding back roads.

He is survived by his wife, Ann (Webber) Nile, whom he married in Maryland in 1997; daughters, Theresa True and Penelope Farley; son, Raymond; 9 grandchildren, Chet and Brad Alexander, Sandy McNally, Wayne McNally, Jessica Owens, Hunter True, Nicholas Nile, Kilee Nile, and Kelly Howe; 7 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two daughters, Darlene Alexander and Bonita Owens; a son, Lee; 2 sisters, Shereen Swett and Irene Fletcher; and 4 brothers, Prentice, Paul, Phillip, and Lee;

Public graveside memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the North Farmington Cemetery, Town Farm Road, Farmington.

The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in his memory to the Farmington BPOE #2430, PO Box 526, West Farmington, ME 04992.

Condolences and memories may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.