Clyde Vernon Lambert (1932-2019)

NORRIDGEWOCK - Clyde Vernon Lambert, 87, of Norridgewock, Maine, passed away May 6th, 2019 at Sandy River Nursing Facility in Farmington. He was the last surviving child of Lyndley and Shirley Lambert. He was predeceased by his siblings Gerald, Raymond, Richard, Marion and Irene. They grew up on their dairy farm on Sandy River in Norridgewock. Many fond memories were formed with their spouses and children. Everyone visited the farm on Wednesdays and Sundays and all of the cousins became close, haying the fields, swimming in the river and enjoying Gram’s homemade molasses cookies.

Clyde graduated from Skowhegan Area High School and joined the army at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri in March 1954. He was trained as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic and upon leaving the army, he was hired by Howard P. Fairfield in Skowhegan, working with snow plows. Clyde could “fix” anything. He was adept at metal fabrication, “making” parts if they weren’t available. He taught his trade to his sons, and continued doing business with them at J & D Trucking in Norridgewock after he retired.

He married Jean Everett in 1957 and they raised five children in Norridgewock. They enjoyed snowmobiling and riding their motorcycle on many long trips. Clyde always had a German Shepard throughout his life. Jean and Clyde suffered ill health for the last several years of their lives residing together at the nursing home.

Clyde had a very special friend, Sonny Barry, who worked with him at Howard P. Fairfield. They had a lifelong friendship. Clyde had a “gruff” demeanor, but he would give you the shirt off his back. He was a jokester and had many unique nicknames for his grandkids. He loved spending time with them, and they have many fond memories at Gram & Grampa’s house, such as swimming and riding dirt bikes and go carts through the corn field.

He is survived by daughter Debbie Sylvain of Fairfield, with her four children, Brooke Mayhew & husband Nick, Billy Sylvain and wife Brandi, Krista Savage & husband Christian, and Devin Sylvain; son Jeffrey Lambert of Norridgewock and fiancé Janie Carmichael and children, Morgan Lambert, Dillon Lambert, and Randelle Hilton, step children Xaviere Scott and Brandon Butler; son Bruce Lambert of Norridgewock and wife Felicia, and his daughter Brittany, step children Zack and Sam ; son Douglas Lambert and Wife MaryLynn of Norridgewock and their children Cody Lambert and Brandon Lambert, and daughter Alesia Keyes and her children Zackary Nelson and Lucas Nelson; and great grandchildren Bella, Barrett, Hayden, Grace, Pierce, Noah, Grace, Kalli, Bria, Rilee and Gracie.

He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Jean, in November 2018; parents Lyndley and Shirley Lambert, siblings Gerald, Raymond, Richard, Marion and Irene; great grandson baby Emmett Mayhew.

The family wishes to thank the many special caregivers at Sandy River Nursing Facility and Beacon Hospice. Special thanks to Shelly and Deb who brought Clyde jelly donuts and chocolate milk and kept his spirits up.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 19th, 2019 from 2:00pm-4:00pm at Poulin-Turner Union Hall at 653 Waterville Rd in Skowhegan, Maine.