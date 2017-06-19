Cody Churchill (1993-2017)

INDUSTRY – Cody Churchill, 24, of Industry, fought a long, hard battle with mental illness and lost Thursday, June 15, 2017 in Industry. He was born in Farmington, Feb. 11, 1993, the son of Walter and Terri (Churchill) Nichols and was a 2011 graduate of Mt. Blue High School. He was working as a welder at the time of his passing. Cody was a social butterfly who wore his heart on his sleeve and he loved his family deeply. A free-spirit, he enjoyed walking in the woods at all hours of the day or night.

He is survived by his family who lovingly supported him throughout his journey; his mother, Terri Huss of Freeman Twp. and maternal grandmother, Donna Churchill of Industry; maternal great-grandfather, Harold Nutting of Industry; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Also survived by his father Walter Nichols of Dryden, and multiple step brothers and sisters. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Glendon Churchill; uncle, Brent Churchill, and maternal great-grandmother, Jeanne Nutting.

The family asks that those who so desire, consider memorial donations in Cody’s memory to NAMI Maine, 1 Bangor Street, Augusta, ME 04330, namimaine.org. Please share your condolences and tributes with his family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.