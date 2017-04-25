Colby Leroy Gordon (1940 – 2017)

FAYETTE - Colby Leroy Gordon, 76, of Fayette, passed away peacefully at home on April 24, 2017.

He was born in New Sharon on May 18, 1940, the son of Louis and Mildred (Stickney) Gordon.

He attended school in New Sharon, Maine and at Wilton Academy in Wilton, Maine. Colby married his sweetheart, Frances Brackett, in 1959 in Wilton. He worked at the Wilton Tanning Company in East Wilton. He then attended Hanson's Barber School in Lewiston and earned his barbering license. Colby was a barber in Rumford and then continued his craft in his home. Next he took up truck driving for many years and then retired to enjoy time with his family.

Colby was also in the service and was a lifetime member of the AMVETS Post #33 in Jay.

He raced his stock car at Oxford Plains Speedway in his younger years. Colby enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, fishing, but most of all he loved spending time with his wife, daughters, and all of his grandchildren, especially down to camp.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Richard, and his infant grandson, Christopher.

Colby is survived by his loving wife Frances of Fayette, Maine; his daughters Cathy (Ernest Jr.) Steward of Jay; and Vickie Michaud of Wilton; his grandchildren Billie-Jo (Jamie) Knight of Prentiss Township; Ernest (Ersula) Steward III of Jay; Joshua Michaud (Courtney Wicker) of Wilton; and his great-grandchildren Sophia, Caleb, Wyatt, and Dakota; and many more beloved family members and friends.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of his life on May 20th, 2017, at the Steward home at 59 Farrington Road, Jay, Maine from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation services are in the care of the Cremation Care division of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road Farmington, Maine.