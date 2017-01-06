Cole A. Fitzgerald (1997-2016)

BANGOR - Cole A. Fitzgerald, 19, passed away Dec. 28, 2016 at St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor.

He was born Aug. 16, 1997 in Skowhegan, the son of Terri Foulkes and Danny Fitzgerald II

He was educated in the schools of Skowhegan and recived his High School Equivalency Diploma from the state of Maine in 2014. Cole also participated in college classes at the A.R. Gould School in 2016. He enjoyed music, fishing, tattoos, lacrosse, snowmobiling, boxing, building anything with his hands and spending time with his family and friends.

Cole lived his life at full throttle at all times, he left a lasting impression on everyone he came in contact with. His contagious crazy laugh, his sly sweet grin, the twinkle in his eye is what he will always be remebered for. He lived, loved, cared and protected with all he had and he was always there to lend a hand, or just to listen when you needed him. He will be deeply missed by all.

Cole is survived by his mother, Terri Foulkes of Skowhegan; sister, Kylee Lambert of Skowhegan; father, Danny Fitzgerald II and wife Renee of Skowhegan; 2 brothers, Mason Fitzgerald and Asher Fitzgerald, both of Skowhegan; maternal grandfather, Warren Nesbit of Skowhegan; paternal grandfather, Danny Fitzgerald of Skowhegan; paternal grandmother, Gloria Gordon and husband Ken of Skowhegan; maternal great grandmother, Vesta Carroll and husband Bruce of Winslow; paternal great grandmother, Christine Bolduc of Skowhegan. Cole also leaves behind many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and very special friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Patricia Nesbit and paternal great grandfather, Eugene Bolduc.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 14, 2017 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at T&B’s Celebration Center in Skowhegan.

In honor of Cole this will be a casual service, please come with stories and memories to share and celebrate Cole’s life.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Cole’s memory to Kennebec Behavioral Health Substance Abuse and C0-Occuring Disorders Program in Skowhegan, c/o Kennebec Behavioral Health, 67 Eustis Parkway, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.