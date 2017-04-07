AUBURN - Colleen Pratt Reed, 91, of Westbrook died on Friday, March 31, 2017 at The Hospice House after a short illness.

Colleen was born and raised in Strong, the youngest daughter of Almon Dan and Jennie Jones Pratt. A graduate of Strong High School, she then attended the Kennebec School of Commerce. She later returned to school and graduated from Westbrook College in 1980.

Her life career was a bookkeeper/accountant. She worked in the Greater Portland area most of her career for companies including Coca Cola Bottling Co., Merrill Transport Co., N.A. Burkitt Co., and James A. McBrady Inc., retiring in 1992 from CASA and the Victoria Mansion. Colleen was a member of many organizations and held office in a number of them. These include The Woman's Literary Union, Maine Association of Parliamentarians, Business and Professional Women, Greater Portland Chapter of Genealogy, Maine Historical Society, Portland Museum of Art, Victoria Mansion, Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion Auxiliary, and Order of the Eastern Star. Colleen was a professional registered Parliamentarian and taught classes on the subject. In her retirement she published two family genealogy books covering the Pratt and Jones families.

Colleen liked to travel and after retirement she and her niece, Aileen traveled to Alaska, Ireland, Colorado, the Amish country, Newport, Rhode Island, and Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket. Retaining her independence and drivers license were important to Colleen in her later years. Both of which she was able to do until her recent illness. Her other passion in retirement was playing bridge. Playing up to three times a week was not unusual for Colleen.

Colleen is survived by her sister Floriece Kennedy of Farmington ;her children Randall and Aileen of Farmington and Almon of Duluth, MN and her sister in law Dawn Pratt of Strong; her children Rupert Pratt of Strong and Cynthia Mason of Middleton, NH. She is also survived by grand and great grand nieces and nephews, many cousins, and friends too numerous to mention. You know who you are. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Andrew Pratt.

The family wishes to thank her neighbors of Larrabee Heights in Westbrook, including, Helen Martin, who has been a loyal neighbor for many years, and Carol and Dick for all of their help in the past few months.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 11AM at the Riverside Cemetery, Farmington. Those wishing may make memorial donations to The Hospice House, Androscoggin Home Health, 234 Stetson Road; Auburn, ME 04210. Arrangements under the care Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington.

Condolences may be sent for the family to www.adamsmcfarlane.com