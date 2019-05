FARMINGTON - Committal services for Julia Joyce Walker, who died Dec. 26, 2018, will be held Friday, May 31 at 4:30 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery. Cremation care and memorial services have been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel of Farmington.

