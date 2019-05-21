Committal service for Lorene Pratt is May 23

AUGUSTA - Committal services for Lorene Pratt of Farmington, who died Dec. 4, 2018, will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 11 a.m. at the Niche Wall at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 143 Blue Star Avenue, Augusta.

Following committal prayers, lunch will be on your own but the family will welcome relatives and friends in the meeting room at the Great Wall Restaurant, 1 Anthony Ave., Augusta.

For Lorene’s complete obituary and memorial video, please visit her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Funeral and cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel of Farmington