Connie Jean Ryan (1960-2018)

AUBURN - Connie Jean Ryan, 57, of Wilton, died peacefully on Feb. 19, 2018 at the Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, with her family and friends by her side. She fought over a two year battle with that demon called cancer.

She was born in Rumford on April 22, 1960, the daughter of Dexter and Eleanor Durant.

Connie attended schools in Weld, Wilton, and Farmington, graduating from Mt. Blue High School in the class of 1978. In 1979, she moved away for 13 years with her first husband, while he was serving in the U.S. Air Force. She moved back to Maine in 1992 and worked at G.H. Bass and Franklin Memorial Hospital. Her most recent job was at Dollar General, where she loved her customers.

In 2002, she married Tim Ryan and he predeceased her in 2014. Her pride and joy was to spend time with her kids and grandkids.

Connie is survived by; her parents, Eleanor Durant and Dexter Durant of South Paris; son, Kevin Clark, his wife Julie and granddaughter Abby of Augusta; daughters, Jessica Clark and grandson Marcuqus of Lewiston; Jennifer Clark, her boyfriend Alex Ruiz, and grandson Jameson of Lewiston, Makayla Durant and her boyfriend Robert Neuschwanger of Wilton; her beloved dog, Bella; brothers, Dennis Durant and wife Elizabeth of South Paris, and Danny Durant of South Paris; her friends, Wandalyn Dorr of Jay and Kathy Farrington McHugh of Jay.

She was predeceased by her husband Tim, and her brother, David.

Donations in Connie’s memory may be made to the Maine Cancer Foundation, 170 US Route 1, Suite 250, Falmouth, ME 04105.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Wilton Lions Community Building, 364 Main St., in Wilton. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.