Conrad S. Hutchinson (1935-2018)

JAY – Conrad S. Hutchinson, 83, of Jay, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Canton on Feb. 1, 1935, the son of Gerald and Margret (Small) Hutchinson. He was a graduate of Canton High School and on June 11, 1955, he married Regina Bean in Jay. He was employed by the State of Maine Highway Dept., Norwock Shoe Company, Gerald & George Walsh Construction Company and retired from the Livermore Falls Water District in 1991.

Conrad “Hutch”, “Connie” or “Papa” touched many lives. He was a lifelong outdoorsman and showed many the ways of the woods. He also loved to “putter” in his many shops and built an array of chairs, stools, and trailers of all types and sizes, was well-known for repurposing anything and everything, and was passionate about his Farmall tractors. He was a great hunter and trapper who loved the family hunting camp more than words could ever describe.

He was a member of The Jay Baptist Church where he held many positions in the church ranks.

He is survived by his two sons: Jeff Hutchinson and his wife, Donna; Jerry Hutchinson and his wife, Corinne, all of Jay; sister Patricia Jacobs, sister-in-law Loanne Bean; grandchildren: Amanda Hutchinson, Lee Hutchinson and his wife, Whitney; Miles Hutchinson, Kaitlin Marshall, Brianna DeMillo and her husband, Cody; Kelsea Beisaw and great-grandchildren Jade Hutchinson, Ryder Welch, Conrad Gerald Hutchinson, Avery and Ayson Marshall & Nora DeMillo.

He was predeceased by his parents Gerald and Margret Hutchinson; wife Regina Hutchinson; his brother, Kenneth Hutchinson and special friend Edith Preston.

His family invites you to share remembrances on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public graveside services will be held Friday August 17, 2018 at 10 AM at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Canton with Rev. Don Smith officiating. Whitney Masonic Lodge #167 of Canton will perform a masonic service. In lieu of flowers, remembrance gifts may be given to the FMH Oncology Dept. 111 Franklin Health Commons Farmington, Me. 04938. Arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road (Rte. 133) Jay.