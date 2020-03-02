Constance Arthene (Watson) Libby (1938-2020)

AUBURN - Constance Arthene (Watson) Libby, 81, of Dixfield, died early Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, 2020 at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.

She was born April 3, 1938, in Farmington, the daughter of Ralph “Otho” and Thelma Watson. She received her education in Wilton and graduated from Wilton Academy. On Aug. 11, 1957, she married the love of her life- Clinton “Bud” Libby of Dixfield. Connie was employed at Livermore Shoe and Wilton Woolen Mill before she married. She was a full-time mother of five children. She was actively involved in her children’s lives. She was a Boy Scouts of America and Girls Scouts leader for many children in Dixfield. She touched many children’s lives, who still talk about the great times they had with her. She was on Girl Scouts Council of Maine for over 20 years. Connie loved her treasured flower gardens. She took pride in the beauty of her gardens. She entered local summer flower arrangement contests in Dixfield. She took 1st place in many of the categories and best of show many times. She and Bud camped many years at Dummer’s Beach in Weld. (They enjoyed the company of friends and laughter.) Connie loved to go to her Class Reunions in Wilton in July and August. The last couple of years her granddaughter, Audra took her to the reunion.

Survivors, include her husband of 62 years, Clinton “Bud” of Dixfield; five children, Isaac Libby and his wife, Shirley of Dixfield; Bruce Libby of Dixfield; Gerri-Lynn Gilbert and husband Marvin of Wilton; James Libby and husband Michael Gilman of Bangor, and Kelly Skillin and husband Larry of Dixfield; Donald Lessore, Uncle of Skowhegan; 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank CMMC and Androscoggin Hospice House for the care she received.

A family memorial service will be held in the spring of 2020.