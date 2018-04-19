Constance “Connie” Anne Pinkham (1942-2018)

LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP - Constance “Connie” Anne Pinkham, 75, passed away April 13, 2018 at home surrounded by her family. She was born November 3, 1942 in Skowhegan, Maine, the daughter of Walter and Ella (Safford) Lane.

She graduated from Anson Academy in 1961 and earned an Associate’s Degree from Skowhegan Business School. Her first and favorite job was for Union Mutual where she worked for four years. Over the course of her working life, she was a bank teller, a store clerk, and a secretary for a telephone company and a wood mill.

In 1961, she met Wright Pinkham. They married on February 16, 1963 and spent the next 55 years together. As a part of the life they made, she was a charter member of the Lexington-Highlanders Snowmobile Club and hosted many Sunday lunches for the trail crew. In addition, she was the woman behind the man and assisted Wright with the Lions Club, the Historical Society, and the Cemetery Association.

Connie is survived by her loving husband, Wright H. Pinkham, Sr. of Lexington; two sons, Wright “Butch” Pinkham, Jr. and friend Sharon England of Somersworth, New Hampshire and Jason Pinkham and wife Deborah of Levant, Maine; one sister, Sharon Vital and friend Sheldon Brown of Embden; four grandchildren, Moriah, Nicholas, Elana, and Seth; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her mother, father, brother William Lane, and granddaughter, Bianca Noel.

A memorial gathering will be held in Madison at Giberson’s Funeral Home on Maple Street on May 5, 2018 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. followed by a graveside service at 4 p.m. at the Lexington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.