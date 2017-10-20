EAST MADISON - Constance "Connie" Elaine (Turcotte) King, 89, passed away Oct. 16, 2017 at her home in Madison surrounded by her family.

She was born April 21, 1928 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Lawrence and Merle (Laney) Turcotte.

She was educated in the schools of Skowhegan and graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1948. On Jan. 1, 1948 she married Perley King in Skowhegan.

During her high school years, she worked at Leikos Lunch Counter, serving ice cream and sodas, which is where she met the “boy” who would become her husband and the father of her 8 children. He made sure he sat at her station and nicknamed her his “little soda jerk”.

She was a member of the East Madison Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, East Madison Historical Association, East Madison Grange, 4H, and Girl Scouts (in her youth and later as a leader). Constance enjoyed cooking, taking care of children, playing cards, word search, camping, and visiting with friends and family. A lot of time was spent around the family’s kitchen table, and all were welcome.

Connie is survived by 3 daughters, Dorette Hoskins of Lakewood, Valerie Richards and husband David of East Madison, Andrea Erskine and husband Eric of Williston, Florida and Solon; 4 sons, Dwayne King and wife Jeanne of Tacoma, Washington, Brian King and wife Geneva of Norridgewock, Daniel King and wife Sarah of Shelton, Connecticut, Bruce King and wife Tammy of Sanford; sister, Delores Longhurst of Skowhegan; 23 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, in-laws past and present; all a cherished part of her life, Connie could recite them all at any given moment. She was predeceased by her husband, Perley King; son, Stephen King; parents, Lawrence and Merle Turcotte; grandparents, Perley and Lottie Laney; 3 sisters, Dawn, Theresa, and Joyce.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Church of Faith, Route 2 East, Skowhegan with Pastor Peter Campbell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Connie’s memory to the East Madison Historical Association c/o Cathy Edgerly, Treasurer, 883 East Madison Road, Madison, ME 04950 or MaineGeneral Hospice, PO Box 828, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.