Constance ‘Connie’ Main (1935-2020)

CANTON - Constance “Connie” Main, age 85 of Farmington, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 12, 2020 following a life lived well, full of love and family.

She was born on Aug. 27, 1935, in Farmington, to the late Milton and Beatrice (Getchell) Hutchins. She was the eldest of five children and a 1953 graduate of Farmington High school. Once her children were older she worked as an Outreach worker for the EPSDT/Preventive Health Program in Farmington. She married Jack Main on Oct. 14, 1989. They resided in his hometown of Hortonville, Wisconsin until her father's failing health relocated them to Winthrop. She worked at Sears in Augusta until retiring. After the passing of her father they returned to Farmington.

Connie lived with two priorities: her love of God and her love of family. She was a faithful member of Henderson Memorial Baptist Church since childhood. It was there that she introduced her love of Christ to her five children, and where she enjoyed fellowship with her loving husband, Jack, who preceded her in death March 14, 2005.

Connie served faithfully in every way that presented itself: a member of the choir to bring a joyful sound; a member of Golden Rule Philathea to engage in Bible study and fellowship; a deacon to provide church outreach; baking and serving others and visiting shut-ins. Connie was quick with a smile and a loving touch; she shared her faith openly and lived with Christ in her heart.

She was a loving and devoted mother, daughter, sister. Connie remained close to her parents until their final hours, giving selflessly to their needs. She eagerly sought out and enjoyed every moment she could with her siblings and their spouses; their laughter always mixing with their stories into a chorus of familial joy.

Connie raised her children with tenderness, the best hugs, and a clever wit that she passed along. She was an avid reader, and a passionate gardener who took great pride in both her flowers, and her fruits and vegetables. Connie was creative and enjoyed using her talents through crochet, needlepoint, music, and painting. Connie put great effort and detail into making a home for her family – devoting many hours creating beautiful spaces; intricately aligning and hanging wallpaper, selecting paint and patterns, sewing clothes, canning produce, cooking and baking, teaching, nurturing.

Although geographically distanced, she remained very much a part of her children’s lives in that she imparted on each of them one, some, or all of her passions in life – and for that they are grateful, as she lives on in them.

After raising her children, Connie enjoyed travel to or with her family to other states as far as Alaska and Hawaii and other countries including Canada, Germany and Mexico. Her favorite location, however, was her home state; where she especially enjoyed picnics in summer, leaf-peeping in autumn, and the first signs of green bursting through the rich Maine soil in spring.

Connie is survived by her children from her first marriage to Wendall J. Kolreg, Sr.; Wenda Suddeth of Alaska; Christie (Joe) Lee of Ohio; Wendall “Joe” Kolreg, Jr. (Antonina) of Jay; Teakay Kolreg of Virginia; Rebekah (Sean) Mitchell; and step daughter Pam (Keith) Odenhoven of Wisconsin; grandchildren, Stacey Sheehey, Kira Uebel, Lona Sheild, Stephanie (Theo) Williams, Vanessa (Dwight) Mayo, Joseph (Jemmy) Kolreg, Valerie Lekanoff, Ebony Kolreg, Porscha (Charles) Thomas, Charles Cedric Kolreg, Dean Lorrain, Devan Lorrain, Shane Hawes, Sophie Hawes, Mykayla Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Jasmine Sheehey, Angel Sheehey, Meeka Shield, Tommy Williams, Logan Mayo, Bryan Kolreg, Malachi Thurston , Charles Thomas IV, Tristan Thomas, Zion Anim, Caleb Anim, Noah Scott, Caydon Lorrain and Carter Lorrain; sisters Jeanette (Dave) Hutchinson, Beverly Lefebvre, Marilyn (Stan) Booker and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Connie was preceded in death by her brother Larry Hutchins, brother in law, Ted Lefebvre, and granddaughters Desiree Lekanoff and Felicia Lorrain.

A Celebration of her Life Service will be held Saturday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. from the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, Academy Street, Farmington where relatives and friends are invited to call one hour prior to the service. The use of masks and social distancing will be observed. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. The family asks that those who desire consider memorial donations in her memory to Pinnacle Residential Care to honor those who provided exceptional care for Connie in her final years as she progressed with Alzheimer’s disease. Pinnacle Healthcare Workers Fund, 26 Pleasant Street, Canton, ME 04221.

Memories can be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.

