Constance ‘Connie’ Y. Ouellette (1931-2018)

WATERVILLE - Constance “Connie” Y. Ouellette, 86, passed away comfortably and peacefully at her home on Feb. 11, 2018, with family by her side.

She was born on July 3, 1931 in Waterville, the daughter of Maria (Cote) Poissonnier and Alphie Poissonnier.

She attended Waterville schools and graduated from Waterville High School in the class of 1949. She met the love of her life, Bob Ouellette, while in school and they married in 1951. They had one daughter, Michelle, who was born in 1961.

She spent several years as a housewife before becoming an inspector at Hathaway Shirt Company in 1970. She retired in 1993 at the age of 62.

She was a generous person, always putting others' needs before her own. She had a marvelous sense of humor, loved parties and making people laugh.

Connie was a devout Catholic and a member of Corpus Christi Parish in Waterville. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle; niece, Patricia Flannery; nephew, Vaughn Paulette and wife Crystal; countless younger relatives and their children. She was predeceased by her parents; husband Bob; sister, Beatrice Paulette, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Thanks to the agency caregivers she's had over the years, and to Wendy Frost.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery on Grove Street in Waterville. A mass of Christian burial will be held, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 at 11:00am at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, Silver Street, Waterville

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Connie’s memory to the Waterville Area Humane Society, 100 Webb Road, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.