Constance Mildred Maginnis (1949-2017)

EMBDEN - Constance Mildred Maginnis, 68, passed away on Sept. 3, 2017, at the Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice in Auburn, surrounded by her family.

Connie was born in Malden, Mass. on Jan. 29, 1949, the daughter of Carl and Priscilla Blomerth.

She graduated from Wilmington High School in Wilmington, Mass, in the class of 1967. She continued with her education attending art school. Connie worked as a wood refinisher for a custom wood picture frame company in Massachusetts. After moving to Maine, she worked for Blueberry Woolens in Anson as a sweater designer, and also for Eddie Bauer's as a designer for a number of years.

In 2010, Connie stated that she felt a calling to serve God and entered into the ministry as a Pastor with the United Methodist Church. She was serving as Pastor for three churches; Strong United Methodist Church, Kingfield United Methodist Church; and Salem United Methodist Church.

Connie is survived by; her husband, William Maginnis of Embden; her son, Lance Maginnis and wife Pamela of Indiana; her daughter, Margi Stearns and husband Travis of Belfast; four grandsons and two step granddaughters; seven great grandchildren; her sister, Bette Maglio and husband Louie of Cape Cod, MA; her brother, Donn Blomerth and wife Linda of Madison; many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son, Peter Maginnis on Dec. 23, 2016.

Donations in Connie’s memory may be made to the Strong United Methodist Church, PO Box 33, Strong, ME 04983.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 at 11 am at the Strong United Methodist Church, 8 Church Hill, in Strong, with Rev. Karen Munson officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.