Constance Morin (1948-2018)

STRATTON - Constance Goulet Morin, 69, of Stratton, died Jan. 15, 2017 at her home from complications due to pancreatic cancer.

She was born on Nov. 30, 1948 in Biddeford, and was the daughter of Roger and Irene Goulet. She lived in Maine, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire in her youth, and graduated from Biddeford High School in 1967.

She met her husband Dennis in 1972, and soon afterwards moved to Stratton, which she would ultimately call home. Connie and Dennis married in 1979, and later that year had their son Blake.

In addition to working as a bookkeeper at Target Construction, Connie served as the tax collector and as a selectperson for Coplin Plantation. She was also very active in the community, helping to run the PTC fair and selling thoughtfully made wreaths there, managing the Ski/Skate program for area youths, teaching aerobics, and volunteering for school trips and activities. In later years, she was well known as the local Avon representative, traveling throughout town to receive and deliver orders to her clients.

Connie loved her home in the Maine woods and the community of Stratton/Eustis, where she made many close, lifelong friends. She was a loving wife who helped her husband through his long battle with cancer, and a devoted mother who would do anything for her son. She also adored her dog Nikita, who was a constant and loving companion. Connie was an avid skier who tended to ski at least weekly with friends and was a familiar face at Sugarloaf. She loved crafts and could often be found knitting, cross-stitching and making ornaments for family/friends. Connie also enjoyed gardening and lovingly tending to her home. She was a wonderful cook who often made pies and cakes from scratch. A voracious and fast reader, she made it through many of the books at the Stratton Library.

Her bubbly personality and bright smile were well known throughout the area and will be dearly missed.

Connie is survived by her son Blakesley of Arlington, MA and his wife Ashley; her brother Michael (wife Jane); her brother Timothy (wife Nancy), nephew Zachary and niece Corinne (husband Kevin).

She was predeceased by her husband Dennis, her father Roger, and her mother Irene.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Stratton/Eustis Community building at 88 Main Street in Stratton on Saturday, January 27 at 1:00 pm – family and friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Connie’s memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Donations can be made online by visiting www.pancan.org, and choosing “Donate Now” from the top menu, or by phone at 877-272-6226.

In both cases, please specify that your gift is in memory of Connie Morin. Condolences may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.