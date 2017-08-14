Corey Hall (1975-2017)

KINGFIELD - Corey Hall passed away on his birthday August 9 in Las Vegas, NV after a courageous battle with cancer.

Corey enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, sailing and motorcycling. He participated in many charity motorcycle rides. Corey’ s greatest love was flying. He started his flying career in Norridgewock at the age of fifteen, he took his solo flight and received his private pilots license at sixteen.

He continued his flying education at Embry Riddle University in Daytona Beach Florida. During the summer months through his college years he received his float plane rating in Rangeley. He became a flight instructor his senior year.

From college he went on to be a captain for ASA and then to fly the big jets for Air Tran and finally Southwest Airlines.

Corey is survived by his parents Linwood and Kay Doble , his brother Casey Hall and his father Parker Hall.

There will be a service celebrating Corey’s life at the Sugarloaf Chapel on Saturday September 23 at 1 p.m. with a reception following at the Competition Center.

In lieu of flowers or cards, those wishing to, may make donations by going to standuptocancer.org