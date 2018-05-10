Corey Lee Steward (1966-2018)

PHILLIPS - Corey Lee Steward, 52, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Phillips on May 5, 2018.

He was born on January 26, 1966 in Farmington, the son of Wendell and Marylyn (Campbell) Steward.

Corey graduated from Rangeley High School in the class of 1985. He was a small engine mechanic, specializing in repairing snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles. Over the years, he had worked as a mechanic for Dockside Sports, Dick Ellis, Town of Rangeley, Moose Horn Trading Post, and most recently at Oquossoc Marine. He was a member of the Narrow Gauge Riders ATV Club in Phillips. Corey enjoyed hunting, camping, drinking Budweiser, bonfires, and hot rod cars.

Corey is survived by; his brother, Brad Steward and wife Kathy of Rangeley; his two sisters, Wendy Steward of Strong and Melissa Bean of Rangeley; and his significant other, Stefanie Mercier of Phillips.

Donations in Corey’s memory may be made to the Narrow Gauge Riders ATV Club, PO Box J, Phillips, ME 04966.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 10 am at the Evergreen Cemetery in Rangeley. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.