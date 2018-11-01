Corinne B. Breault (1927-2018)

MADISON - Corinne B. Breault, 90, passed away Oct. 31, 2018 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.

She was born Nov. 29, 1927 in Dover-Foxcroft, the daughter of Lester L. and Jennie E. (Young) Blanchard.

She attended schools in Madison and graduated from Madison High School in 1947. She was employed for many years as a bookkeeper and teller at Depositors Trust Company in Madison and Fairfield. She was a member of the Madison Congregational and Baptist churches. Corinne enjoyed reading, walking the dog, watching TV and having lunch with friends and shopping.

Corinne is survived by her son, Larry A. Day and wife Sue of Enid, Oklahoma; 2 nieces, Lorraine Guzzetti and husband Peter of Augusta, Joyce Garand of Augusta; 2 nephews, Earl Blanchard and wife Kathy of Windsor, Steven Blanchard and wife Lisa of Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Corinne’s memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.