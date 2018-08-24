Crystal Dawn Tufts (1951-2018)

MADISON - Crystal Dawn Tufts, 67 of Madison, Maine passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Maine Medical Center on August 22, 2018.

Crystal was born on January 11, 1951 in Farmington to Phillip and Alice (Newell) Sweetser. She is survived by seven siblings. Sandra Conologue and Scott of Farmington, Kelly and Ken Jones of Temple, Merle and Carole Sweetser of Farmington, Jeff and Karen Sweetser of Farmington, Sherry And Anthony Kollar of South Carolina, Jerry Sweetser of Farmington and Kathy and Greg Chretien of Japan.

Crystal married her loving husband Mike Tufts on October 7, 1995.

Crystal fulfilled a career as a Nursing care administrator as well as caregiver. As the owner and operator of two local boarding homes for the elderly, she was able to express her passion for assisting them with everyday activities while providing an environment to make the residents feel at home.

Crystal was predeceased by her parents.

Crystal is survived by her husband, Mike Tufts, only son William Howard of Farmington, his two daughters Natalie and Grace and friend Beth Collins, daughterJuli Howard, her daughter Tina Robinson, son Cheyenne Elkins and fiancé Roy Gould Jr of Farmington and daughter Megan De Souza and husband Marcio De Souza of Vero Beach, Florida. Step daughters Deb Auch of Farmington, Diana Romanoski and family of Strong, Dody Day and family of Vermont, Darcy Riendeau and family of Strong and Dulcy Scharf of Strong.

Crystal had a unique talent and passion for writing where she had the opportunity to express her creative side through short stories for the Franklin Journal along other publishing newspapers.

We will remember Crystal as a devout Christian, loving, kind and caring soul. She will be missed dearly by all.

Walking, reading, cooking, helping others in need, attending church and looking for a bargain at a yard sale was just a few of her hobbies. Time spent with family and friends and the Lord in Savior were her true passion. Crystal considered herself a professional shopper and took pride in that.

You could say she wore many hats, earning the title of wife, mom, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and incredible friend. Going out of her way to help others and her faith in God and his direction to lead her through difficult situations was a way of finding comfort. Her cats Tiger and Bella will also miss having her around.

The family would like to thank the outpouring of love, condolences and comforting words during this time of sorrow.

A graveside service officiated by Pastor Curtis Tobin will be held at Sunnyside Cemetary, 85 Main Street, Kingfield, Maine 04947 on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 1pm. A celebration of life will be held at the Fairbanks Meeting House, 508 Fairbanks Road, Farmington, Maine 04938 from 4-7pm.