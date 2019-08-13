Curtis Cote, 57

FARMINGTON - "Top of the morning to you, and the rest of the day as well!" is what Curtis Cote of Farmington would say to his friends and family.

Curtis passed away on Aug. 8, 2019, at the age of 57, doing volunteer work that he loved most. Although sudden and unexpected, he died surrounded by many of his friends and family. He will be remembered for his joyful greetings, his love of life, and his work ethic, as well as his humor and shenanigans.

He was a devoted husband and father to his beloved wife Dolores and their children, Mollie, Devin, Leah and Eli. As an active member of one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Bible truth brought him comfort and he truly enjoyed sharing those truths with others. Curtis was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, a mountain man who felt at home and at peace deep in the mountains where he grew up in Stratton; occasionally he was successful and would brag about it for many years.

Curtis is survived by; his wife, Dolores; their children, Molly Mawhinney and husband Maxwell, Devin Tyler and wife Madelyn, Leah Morrow and husband Ray, Eli Tyler; four beloved grandchildren, Chloe, Avery, Drake and Skylar; sisters, Marie Savage and husband Mike, Charlene Cummins and husband Rod, Andrea Cote; brother Charles Cote; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Betty Johnson Cote, and his brother, Montford Tasker.

Curtis Cote effected countless lives in a positive way. His heart was larger than he was. The loss of Curtis will leave an enormous emptiness for many.

In lieu of flowers, Curtis would have wanted donations to be made to JW.ORG, a Bible Education Center.

Services for Curtis will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at 5 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 8 Cross Hill Road, in Augusta. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.