Curtis R. Prime (1948-2018)

AUGUSTA - Curtis R. Prime, 69, passed away on March 28, 2018, surrounded by his wife and children.

Curtis was born Sept. 21, 1948, the son of Ralph and Rosa (Willey) Prime. He attended school in Hallowell and Augusta. On May 6, 1967, Curtis married his wife of 50 years, Linda Farrington.

In 1975, Curtis and Linda purchased the family farm and a herd of Brown Swiss Cattle from his parents, and continued milking there for the next 21 years.

Curtis has given his time to a number of agricultural organizations. He was past president of the Maine and New England Brown Swiss Associations, and has served as a director of the National Brown Swiss Association.

He was chair of the 1980 National Brown Swiss Convention, and has twice served as chair of the National Brown Swiss Sale. He was past president of the Maine Livestock Exhibitors Association, and vice president of the Northeast Livestock Expo. He was a member of the Windsor Fair since 1968, where he was trustee for 19 years, and the livestock superintendent since 1985.

In 2006, Curtis was chosen as a member of the Agricultural Hall of Fame. In 2011, he received the Maine Distinguished Dairy Cattle Breeder Award.

Curtis' love of the show ring started at a young age in 4-H, continued with his Roseledge Farm dairy cattle, and in his later years, his herd of registered Boer goats. Not only did he enjoy the ring, but he took great pride in supporting and watching his children, and later his grandchildren, follow in his footsteps.

His commitment to his family was unmatched. No doubt his happiest moments were spent with his children and grandchildren.

He was an inspiration to all around him in his work, family life and his marriage.

He was a fixture in the Maine fair circuit, and his "Fair Family" meant the world to him as well. He had the wonderful ability to add humor to any situation, and left a lasting impact on anyone around him.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda; son, Dana Prime, of South China; and daughter-in-law, Brenda Baker, also of South China; two daughters, Carol Davis, and her husband, Jim, of New Sharon; and Jenn Mills, and her husband, Guy, of Pittston Farm; 12 grandchildren, David, Chris, Buddy, Leanna, Jim, Jeff, Matt, Kristen, Ed, Shawn, Cody and Danielle; eight great-grandchildren, Isabella, Lilyanna, Samantha, James, Sophia, Braelyn, Errie and Easton; one brother, Eben Prime, and his wife, Flora, of Winthrop; and a sister, Rebecca Gilman, and her husband, Sonny, of Windsor.

Relatives and friends are welcome to visit Friday, March 30, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta, where a celebration of Curtis' life will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 31. A reception will follow at a location to be announced at his service. Burial will be later in the spring at Manchester Forks Cemetery.

Memories, condolences, photos and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.khrfuneralhomes.com.