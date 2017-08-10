Cynthia J ‘Cindy’ Hall (1953-2017)

INDUSTRY - On Aug. 8, 2017, Cindy Hall, 64, of Industry succumbed to breast cancer after more than a two year battle.

Cindy was born July 16, 1953 in Farmington the eldest child of Harold ‘Buddy’ Kyes and Virginia Pond Kyes.

She was educated in Industry and Farmington and graduated from Mt Blue High School in 1972. She worked summers in her father’s store at Clearwater Lake and after graduation was employed by Bass Shoe, Franklin Printing and JC Penny.

She married David Hall in 1999 and they lived in Warsaw, Poland; Christchurch, England and Kongsberg, Norway before returning to the United States. Cindy loved living and traveling throughout Europe. During her years overseas she had the opportunity to visit 26 European countries.

In 2008 Cindy and David built their dream home in Industry on the shores of Clearwater and lived there during the summer months and wintered in Merritt Island, Florida.

While living in Poland Cindy took up quilting. She found it very relaxing and therapeutic. In 2013 Cindy and David started a craft business, Cindy Sews Quilts. They focused their business on high end art and craft shows in both Maine and Florida. Her handbags and other quilted products were loved by all.

Cindy was predeceased by her mother and father and is survived by David and his family, her brother Greg Kyes and his wife Diane of Wilton, Maine, and her daughter Bridget Burdin from California.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Martha B Webber Cancer Care Center (111 Franklin Health Commons, Farmington, Maine 04938) in memory of Cindy Hall. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 from 11 a.m.-noon at Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington followed immediately by a Memorial Service at noon. Interment will take place at the Maine Veteran's Cemetery in Augusta on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 at 9 a.m.

