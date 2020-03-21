Cynthia Phyllis (Meunier) Laney (1938-2020)

NORRIDGEWOCK - Cynthia Phyllis (Meunier) Laney, 81, passed away March 13, 2020 at her home in Norridgewock surrounded by her family.

She was born Sept. 1, 1938 in Rome, the daughter of Joseph L. and Arlene (Austin) Meunier.

She was employed for many years by Norrwock Shoe and New Balance Shoe. She was a member of the VFW and American Legion in Skowhegan and she enjoyed making desserts for the Elks Club and her specialty was her famous apple pies. She enjoyed playing bingo, painting and putting puzzles together with her husband and family.

Cynthia is survived by her husband of 61 years, Carl Laney; one son, Carl Laney Jr.; 4 sisters, Louise Witham and predeceased husband Lloyd of Norridgewock, predeceased sister, Agnes Dion and predeceased husband Junior of Waterville, Shianne Witham and predeceased husband Maurice of Oakland and Charlotte Higgin and husband Larry of Sidney; 4 brothers, Eugene Meunier and wife Beverley of Winslow, Norman Meunier and wife Polly of North Carolina, Wayne Meunier and wife Linda of Mercer, Wilfred Meunier of Skowhegan; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by brothers, Gordon and Ludger Meunier; in-laws, Mildred and Adolph Laney.

Due to Cynthia’s wishes, there will be no funeral or graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Cynthia's memory to a charity of their choice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.