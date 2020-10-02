Dale A. Hardy (1940-2020)

JAY - Dale A. Hardy, 80, of Jay, went to rest in the arms of our Lord on September 30, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Dale graduated from Strong High School in the class of 1958. He worked at his grandfather’s (Ernest Richards) garage and for 33 years at International Paper Co. in Jay where he retired from. In 1962, Dale became a Mason and he was a Past Master. He also was a member of the NRA. Dale enjoyed car racing, barrel racing, skeet shooting at Wilton Fish and Game and Loma Alta Trap in Brownsville, Texas. He loved fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed traveling and had been to Alaska, Florida and Indiana. For the past 16 years, he and Marcia had spent winters at their home in Texas.

Dale is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marcia (Buckingham) Hardy; five daughters, Lynne, Barbara, Cheryl, Donna and Carol Mae; seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his father, Leon Hardy: mother, Lelia (Richards) Hardy; and brother, Gordon “Brub” Hardy.

The family offers their heartfelt gratitude to his daughter Carol Mae Jackson from Indiana who took such great care of him in his final weeks.

At Dale’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.