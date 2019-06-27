Dale Cary Davis (1949-2019)

CARTHAGE - Dale Cary Davis, of Carthage, died on June 17, 2019 at Togus Springs Hospice after a long battle with Glioblastoma. He is now at peace.

Born in Farmington to Pauline (Getchell) Davis and Holman Davis on Feb. 21, 1949, Dale graduated from Wilton Academy and went on to serve his country with the Army in Vietnam. While he was grateful to the VA for their help in later years, the physical and emotional toll of that experience challenged him.

Dale overcame many of those obstacles to live a life full of adventure. He built two houses, one of which was from hand-hewn logs from his family's camp at beloved Seboeis (how many lucky people got to experience that bit of Eden!); he trained to be a tool and die maker and later worked for himself as a welder, then a woodsman, a carpenter, a musician and he even ran a music studio in Nashville, Tenn. on famed Music Row.

And boy did he know how to play: as a young man, Dale was a champion ski jumper, then he coached a small town's ski team to state championship. An avid outdoorsman, he was a fisherman, a hunter, a boatsman, a scuba diver, a water-skier, a cliff jumper, a gold-panner and later a farmer and Maple Syrup maker.

A bit of a Renaissance Man, Dale's main work was as a songwriter and performer, which was what had propelled him to Nashville, and in his final weeks, he worked on finishing a book he had been writing for years, inspired by his experiences in Vietnam.

Reader, hug the folks you love and tell them why you love them today, and visit them often, and live life out loud, like Dale Davis did.

Dale is survived by his loving wife Wendy (Adams) Davis; his step-son Jack Pratt and his wife; and his daughter Tess (Davis) Murphy, her husband, and their children Charlie and Odys, the "lights of [Dale's] life". Surviving, too, are his sister Dawn (Davis) Seamon and her family, his brother Craig Davis and his family, the extensive family he gained from his marriage to Wendy, and many good friends past and present from Maine to Florida.

A celebration of Dale's life will be held at the Elk's Lodge in Farmington on Friday, July 12 from 1-3 p.m.; feel encouraged to bring words of remembrance or a poem or song to share.