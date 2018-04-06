Dana M. Churchill (1950-2018)

FARMINGTON – Dana M. Churchill, 67, of Knapp Street, Livermore Falls, died early Tuesday morning at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

He was born in Farmington, August 31, 1950, a son of Mahlon and Angie Churchill and received his education in local schools. He was employed at Food City in Livermore Falls for many years. He enjoyed hunting in his younger years, playing on the computer, and going to his daughter’s home and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Donna (Crocker) of Livermore Falls; children, Mary Lee(Walter) of Carthage, Jason Churchill and his companion, Chrystal Gauthier of Livermore Falls, and Andrea Berard of Livermore Falls; 11 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; siblings, Ronnie (Gail) of Livermore Falls, Bobby of Jay, Gary (Diane) of South Paris, Jimmy of Farmington, Brenda Turcotte (Timmy) of Livermore, and Ann Steffens of PA.

Condolences and memories may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Tuesday, from 6-8 pm at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be considered to the Churchill Funeral Care Fund at Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.