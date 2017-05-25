Daniel Alfred Hawes (1947-2017)

WATERVILLE - Daniel Alfred Hawes, 69, passed away May 22, 2017 at his home in Waterville surrounded by his children and special brother, Reginald Vigue.

He was born Sept. 25, 1947 in Waterville, the son of the late Mark A.Proctor and the late Anita E. (Parady) Violette.

He was educated in the schools of Waterville and graduated from Waterville High School.

Daniel is survived by 3 daughters, Sheri LaVerdiere and husband Bryant of Fairfield, Kelly LaChance of Fairfield, Kathy Kennedy and husband Terry of Florida; 3 sons, Randy Hawes of Waterville, Daniel Hawes and wife Tonia of Fairfield, Jerry Hawes of Fairfield; 21 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren.

At his request, there will be no visitation hours of funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Daniel’s memory to Maine General and HomeCare and Hospice, PO Box 828, Waterville, Maine 04903.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.