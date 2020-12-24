SABATTUS - Daniel Brent Brackett, 67, passed away as a result of a motor vehicle accident in Auburn, on December 19, 2020.

He was born in Farmington on July 9, 1953, son of Sherman and Alice LeClair Brackett. He attended Stratton-Eustis area schools. Daniel resided in Sabattus with his wife Jane Beane Brackett.

He retired from Morin Brick Company in Poland; and also worked in Lewiston for Security Heel Mill and for White Rock Distillery.

Daniel is survived by his wife Jane of Sabattus; son, Daniel, Jr. of Auburn; daughters, Cassandra of Canada, Tessa of Nevada, and Carissa of Brunswick; step daughter, Patsy Beane of Auburn; brothers, Peter of Windsor, VA, Vincent (Shirley) of Charles City, VA, Lynn (Liz) of Lady Lake, FL; sisters, Cecile Newell (Stanley Pease) of Norridgewock and Bettina Sirois of Charles City, VA; ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his mother and father; and sister, Vivian Flanders.

There will be no service at this time. A memorial service will held in the spring of 2021 if Covid-19 has been relieved.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.