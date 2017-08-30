Daniel ‘Dan’ A. Thyng, Jr. (1966-2017)

WATERVILLE - Daniel “Dan” A. Thyng, Jr., 51, passed away Aug. 27, 2017 at Inland Hospital in Waterville surrounded by his family. He had been in poor health for some time and succumbed to a heart attack.

He was born Feb. 8, 1966 in Waterville, the son of Daniel A. Thyng, Sr. and Lillian (Gilbert) (Thyng) Tracy.

He attended Oakland schools and worked as a mechanic and truck driver. He was a member of the Fairfield Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed NASCAR and spending time at the lake with his friends.

Dan is survived by four children, Rachel Thyng and partner Walter Argraves of Skowhegan, Ashley Shute of Belfast, Daniel Thyng III of Sidney, Chelsea Thyng and partner Justin Fowles of Owls Head; mother, Lillian Tracy of Oakland; brother, Rick Thyng of North Belgrade; 2 sisters, Vanessa McFadden and husband Kevin of Sidney and Valerie Stephenson and fiancé Bill Maheu of Fairfield; 5 grandchildren, April, Brayden, Paradise, Isabelle Shute and Kyle Argraves; several aunts, uncles and cousins; nieces and nephew; special friends, Penny and Shawn Nava. He was predeceased by his father; maternal and paternal grandparents; brother, John Tracy Jr; and infant granddaughter, Autumn Shute.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Fairfield Church of the Nazarene.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Dan’s memory to the Fairfield Church of the Nazarene, 81 Main Street, Fairfield, ME 04937.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.