Daniel “Dan” J. Doran (1946-2019)

NORRIDGEWOCK - Daniel “Dan” J. Doran, 72, passed away June 30, 2019 at his home in Norridgewock. He was born October 12, 1946 in Superior, Wisconsin, the son of Howard Hetzel and Virginia Clough.

He was a graduate of Biddeford High School, class of 1965 and Milwakee Institute in 1967 where he majored in culinary arts. On October 12, 1970 he married Doreen A. Tweedie in Skowhegan. Dan was employed for 32 years at Scott Paper/SAPPI and enjoyed fishing and woodworking. Dan was a veteran who proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge.

Dan is survived by his wife of 48 years, Doreen (Tweedie) Doran of Norridgewock; 2 sons, Shawn Doran and wife Carol of Skowhegan, Jon Doran and wife Beatrix of Skowhegan; 4 brothers, Stanley Doran and wife Alison of St Petersburg, Florida, Larry Hetzel and wife Priscille of Biddeford, Guy Hetzel and wife Sandra of Windcrest, Texas, Glen Hetzel of Arundel; 3 sisters, Shirley Sevigny and husband Jeff of Arcadia, Florida, Kristie Hetzel and partner Jackie Labbe of New Hampshire, Tina LaChance and partner Nancy Cote of Biddeford; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his brother, Tim Doran.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Dan’s memory to Redington-Fairview General Hospital, Oncology Department, 46 Fairview Avenue, Skowhegan, ME 04976 or the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.