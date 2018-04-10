Daniel ‘Danny’ Bruce Pinkham (1950-2018)

KINGFIELD - Daniel (Danny) Bruce Pinkham, 67, of Kingfield, passed away on April 2, 2018 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, with family and friends at his side.

He was born in Skowhegan, on Nov. 2, 1950, the son of Chesley and Ina (Perry) Pinkham.

He attended school in Kingfield. Danny was self-employed as a Master Electrician, owning his own business, Pinkham Electric. He was a member of the Mount Abram Lodge #204 A.F & A.M. In Kingfield. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, tending his garden, going for Jeep rides, hosting “Safety” meetings in his garage, and spending time with his dog, Hunter, and his bird, Quigley.

Danny is survived by his partner, Annie Davenport of Kingfield; his two children, Craig C. Pinkham and wife Kim of New Vineyard, and their children Lauren Pinkham and Nolan Howard, Dano Pinkham and wife Kate of Ada, Michigan, and their children Owen and Miles Pinkham; his sister, Eunice Chase of Kingfield; his brother David Pinkham of Kingfield; Carla’s granddaughter, Mikayla Lisherness; Sharon’s daughter, Megan Engstrom and her children; and many nieces, nephews, and wonderful lifelong friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Chesley and Ina Pinkham; his brother, Thurbert Pinkham; his wife Carla Pinkham; and his wife Sharon Pinkham.

Donations in Danny’s memory may be made to the Mount Abram #204 Masonic Lodge, 250 Main Street, Kingfield, ME 04947.

Services will be announced later in the spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.