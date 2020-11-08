Daniel “Danny” Chester Taylor (1956-2020)

PORTLAND - Daniel "Danny" Chester Taylor of Farmington ME passed away with his children by his side, holding his hands and loving him through his last hours, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

He was born Aug. 4, 1956 a son of Chester Everett and Ruth Edna (Drown) Taylor in Farmington.

Danny was well known early on for his musical talent, hell raising and vehicle bodywork. Danny began his career selling vehicles at Gray Ford in Farmington later working in his own shops in both Farmington and Jay, then later with his longtime friend, Mark Redmond at Mark’s Southern Auto. Many would say that Dan could sell ice cubes to Eskimos.

Danny played in several bands throughout his musical career including The Fugitives, Chance, and later playing music on his own and often with his son Daniel. Danny enjoyed an impressive racing career at Oxford Planes Speedway winning multiple races and trophies #29 and helped support and encourage many up and coming newer drivers such as his nephew Scott Ladd. Many of us will never forget the race bus drives to and from the track with his brother Bobby as the bus driver.

Danny could light up a room with his fun loving, kind, full of life personality. He loved those he knew deeply and formed bonds with people quickly. Danny knew and loved so many. Helping others and making others feel important is where he drew his own happiness from. Danny was an entertainer wherever he went and enjoyed playing music when he stayed in Florida, becoming friends with Merle Haggard and playing at Happy Horseshoe Campground in the summer, where he enjoyed spending time with his friends Buster and Judy Pinkham. Danny enjoyed spending time with his friends and family including his children and grandchildren, racing, country music, old cars, traveling to Florida in the winter, and going on road trips with anyone that wanted to go.

Danny will be remembered by those closest to him as a jokester, always with a story to tell or a saying he would have come up with. His children, all vocally gifted, enjoy a deep appreciation of all types of music and musical talent in large part, because of their dad. We will always chuckle at his fear of the dark (which some of us inherited) and Bigfoot (he is real).

Danny was predeceased by two daughters, Jaymi and Brittany Taylor along with their mother Robyn, his mother and father, Chet and Ruth, his brother Robert and a very special cousin, Joseph P. Taylor.

He leaves behind daughters Carrie Bredeau and husband Ward, Brooke Gordon and husband Adam, son Daniel Taylor and companion Kelsey Bilorous; grandchildren Dawson Bredeau and Avyanna Gordon; sister Bonnie Ladd and husband Wayne; sister Connie Evans and companion Lou; several nieces and nephews and close friends including Sally Tibbets, Howie Ruff, Mark Bogue, and Alicia Taylor.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Visitation, Monday from 4-7 p.m., at the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, where Covid-19 guidelines of the use of masks, socially distancing, and limitation of 50 at any one time in the facility. Friends are invited to RSVP for the visitation as well as share memories in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Private family interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be considered to The Travis Mills Foundation, 747 Western Ave., Manchester, ME 04351/travismillsfoundation.org.