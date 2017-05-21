Daniel F. Burke (1941-2017)

NEW SHARON – Daniel F. Burke, 75, of New Sharon, died peacefully at his home in New Sharon of natural causes on Thursday May 17, 2017.

He was born July 28, 1941, in Beverly, MA., the son o John and Edwina (Silva) Burke. He was a graduate of Beverly High School and upon graduation joined the U. S. Air Force. For many years he was self-employed and owned his own trucking Company. He retired from Boston Trucking and was proud to have been accident free for 40 years.

He was a member of the American French Club and the American Legion. He did “work-camping” in Florida during the winter months and went west to Montana in the summer months. While living in New Sharon, he enjoyed attending the New Sharon Methodist Church.

Having grown up on the ocean, his passion was boating, particularly in Beverly Harbor where he spent many happy days on the water with his family and friends.

He is loved by his daughters Patricia Richards (Jim) of Jay and Leah Mazerolle (Sean) of NH; one brother, Bernie Burke of Beverly, MA; grandsons, Bradley Richards, Brian Richards, Branden Mazerolle and Joshua Mazerolle and one great-grandson, Carter Richards.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, Tuesday, May 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Following cremation, graveside services will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery n Peabody, MA, date and time to be announced. Remembrance gifts may be given to the American Heart Association, 51 US Rte. 1 Suite M Scarborough, ME. 04074.