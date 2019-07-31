Daniel Gay (1936-2019)

WATERVILLE - Daniel Charles Gay, Jr., 82, passed away July 24, 2019 at Lakewood Continuing Care Center in Waterville.

He was born Dec. 29, 1936 in Augusta, the son of Daniel C. Sr. and Emma (Huntress) Gay.

He was educated in the schools of Augusta. On November 12, 1960 he married Beverly Lake. Daniel was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War until his honorable discharge. He was employed for many years as truck driver for Colchester Egg. He had many hobbies and interests including fishing, hunting, camping, woodcarving, riding up north with his wife, Bev, loved Nascar racing and loved and had a special bond with his cat, Krystal.

Daniel is survived by his wife of 58 years, Beverly (Lake) Gay of Waterville; 2 daughters, Debra Anderson of Fairfield, Cindy Allen and husband Robert of Fairfield; son, Charles Gray and wife Allison of South Berwick; sister, Brenda Postemski of Solon; 3 grandsons, Mathew W. Allen and wife Laura of China, Christopher Lothridge of Augusta, Jackson Gray of south Berwick; 5 granddaughters, Tanya A. Allen of Oakland, Bethany Robinson of North Windham, Connecticut, Amanda Sherman and husband Andy of Canterbury, Connecticut, Jennifer Gray of South Berwick, Erin Gray of South Berwick; 7 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta with Karen Merrill officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held following the service at 39 West Street in Fairfield, refreshments will be served.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Daniel’s memory to the Travis Mills Foundation, 747 Western Avenue, Manchester, ME 04351, www.travismills.org.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.