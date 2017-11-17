Daniel H. Bent Jr. (1961-2017)

NORRIDGEWOCK - Daniel H. Bent Jr., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in his home from a heart attack.

Born in Proctor, Vermont in 1961, Daniel, along with his brothers David and Jeff and his sister Debora, grew up on Maxim Street in Madison. As a young man in Madison he met many of his lifelong friends with whom he enjoyed many laughs and good times. He graduated from Madison High School in 1980 and proceeded to join the Marine Corps alongside his childhood friend Scott Hayden.

Daniel walked upon those yellow footsteps at Camp Lejeune into basic training from which he proudly graduated and continued for the rest of his life to embody the pride of the Corps and their Semper Fidelis motto. Upon his completion Daniel went off to Spain and then Okinawa, Japan where he spent some years in service.

After serving his country proudly for four years he was honorably discharged and returned home. Shortly thereafter, while working construction Daniel met Burt Jordan, a fellow Marine, the two of them became the closest of lifelong friends. Later on Daniel was hired as a welder at BIW. Around the same time Daniel had his first and only child Travis, whom he has always been proud of. He worked proudly at BIW for over 30 years, while consistently garnering the self-created titled of Employee of the Month for many years.

Daniel will be remembered by those close him for his wide-ranging sense of humor that never failed to get a laugh, his integrity as a man, his strong work ethic, and above all for being a wonderful father and model of what a man should be for his only child, Travis, whom will never forget the lessons he taught him. He will be remembered for his yearly man trips up to camp, his love of mechanics, especially building jeeps, and working on his house.

Daniel is survived by his loving son Travis, his brothers David and Jeff, his sister Debora, his father Daniel Bent Sr., his sister-in-law Glenda, his nieces Nicole and Jade, and his lifelong friends Burt J, Jim E, and Scott H.

At Daniel’s request a private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of family.

