Daniel Hugh McPherson Sr. (1943-2020)

RUMFORD - Daniel Hugh McPherson Sr., 76, of Rumford Point, passed away on Friday, August 14 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Born in Rumford, ME on September 6 1943 he was the son of Robert and Dorothy (Abbott) McPherson. Danny attended local schools and then proudly served his country in the United States Army as a drone aircraft crewman, obtaining the rank of E-4 Specialist (T).

Following his years of service he worked as a logger, farmer, machinist, crane operator in construction, and a skilled carpenter. During his retirement, he enjoyed being a heavy equipment operator, spending time in his brother’s garage, and had a special passion for being in the middle of a field on a tractor haying with his family. Danny was a handy-man and Jack of all trades who was called upon to build or repair anything his family or friends needed.

Pride in his pickups (he especially loved his black GMC’s), camping, bean hole beans, his wheeler, morning coffee chats, were a few of his favorite things. Later in life he also became famous for baking his delicious puff pastries and pineapple cake.

He will forever leave a void in the hearts and lives of those who loved him.

Survivors include his children; Ed McPherson and wife Lori, Fred McPherson and wife Jen, Kevin McPherson and wife Christine, Sonya Thibodeau and companion Greg Williams, and Dottie McPherson and wife Renee; his grandchildren Cody McPherson and wife Courtney, Garrett McPherson, Wade McPherson and wife Whitney, Ethan McPherson, Erin McPherson, Kassie Thibodeau, K.J. Thibodeau, Chelsea Lach, Nikki Hartzog; great grandchildren Corbin, Capri, and Wyman; brothers Robert McPherson and wife Elaine, Richard McPherson and wife Mary, Edward McPherson and wife Carri, Larry McPherson, John McPherson and companion Wendy Hebert, Billy McPherson; sisters Elaine Merrill, Patricia Bean and husband David, and Tena Godbois and husband Gearry; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, brother-in-law Dwight Merrill, brother Chugga McPherson, and sister-in-law Loretta Jones.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Androscoggin Hospice Nurse, Barbara, for her extra compassion and care that she provided.

Cremation Cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center 42 Weld St. Dixfield. A kind word may be left in his book of memories at www.wilesrc.com