Daniel James Emery, 17, of New Portland, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2017

Our Daniel had a kind, loving, generous heart. He was the first to hug you hello and the last to hug you goodbye. Daniel was always willing to lend a hand to family and community. He was dependable and reliable offering to do errands, yard work, anything for his mother. At his sister Mary’s scholarship celebration at Mount Abram this past week, without being asked Dan stayed to fold tables and chairs and chat with neighbors. Dan talked to and appreciated meeting everyone. And he made an impact on those he met.

Daniel loved family and family gatherings, getting together with aunts, uncles and cousins to enjoy a meal with all his favorite sweets. He loved the outdoors and his brothers and sisters. They hiked many times to the Sandy Stream falls; kayaking and fishing with them on the pond behind the house; playing video games with him. He loved backyard basketball and biking. He enjoyed playing with his nephew and niece and cousins. Dan loved to hunt both alone in the woods behind his home and with his father and mother, grandfather and Skip proudly bagging a moose for the past two years.

Daniel discovered his love of carpentry this year through the Foster Tech Program at Mt. Blue. He spoke enthusiastically about the process of building a house,telling us all about the framing, the installation of windows and putting on the roof. Dan worked with his dad insulating homes and for Tranten’s store stocking shelves and bagging groceries giving everyone his generous smile. Dan was excited to be a carpenter and looked forward to putting his new skills to work at a summer carpentry job.

Dan was so loved by his family and friends. Daniel has left his family but we know he is with the Lord and his wonderful spirit will live in each of us who loved and knew him.

He is survived by his mother, Heidi Emery, father, Rodney Emery, his brothers, Ryan, Justin, Isaac, and Gabe Emery, his sisters, Lynn, Ashley, Aaliyah, and Mary Emery, his paternal grandparents Harold and Winona Emery, his Maternal grandparents Jarrett And Rose Staton, his nephew, Ralphie Warren, niece, Aubrey, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at Western Mountain Baptist Church 929 Carrabassett Rd, New Portland, ME A funeral service will be held on Wednesday June 7, 2017 at 3PM, at Western Mountain Baptist Church, burial will follow in Lexington Flats Cemetery in Lexington, Township. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Dan's Plan, PO Box 150, N New Portland, ME 04961. Arrangements are under the direction & care of Giberson Funeral Home, 40 Maple Street Madison, Maine.

