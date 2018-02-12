Daniel Kenneth Barker (1960-2018)

LIVERMORE - Daniel Kenneth Barker, 57, a resident of Meredith, NH, passed away suddenly on Feb. 6, 2018 in Livermore, in the presence of his Savior. He was born in Lewiston on June 28, 1960, the son of Robert and Fay (Bamford) Barker. As a small child, he and his parents moved to LaBelle, Florida and he attended schools there. In 1977, his family moved to Brazil and he graduated from high school in Brazil in 1978.

He then came back to the United States to further his education. He attended the New Tribes Bible Institute in Jackson, Michigan. Later on, he attended Alabama Aviation and Tech School in Ozark, Alabama. He worked at LaBelle Aviation in LaBelle, Florida for several years and then at Emerson Aviation in Laconia, New Hampshire. Most recently, he has worked on excavating jobs in the Meredith, New Hampshire area. His passions were; hunting, fishing, camping, beautiful rides, and he had many great stories to tell.

Daniel is survived by; his parents, Robert and Fay Barker of Livermore; his two sisters, Diana Barker of Farmington and Debra Webb (John) of Jacksonville, FL; his three children, Daniel Barker of Williams, SC, Beth Murphy (Donovan) of Summerville, SC and Deidre Hayden (Aaron) of Goose Creek, SC; and four grandchildren. He had a faithful companion for 20 years, Diane Richard, of Livermore Falls.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.