Daniel Major Enman Sr. (1975-2018)

WILTON - Daniel Major Enman Sr., 43, passed away on Sept. 29, 2018 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

He was born on May 5, 1975, in Newport, Rhode Island, the son of Harold Winfield Enman and Josephine (Tibbetts) White.

He attended Mt. Blue High School. Daniel was self-employed as an automobile mechanic. At the age of 4, he started racing bicycles. He enjoyed dirt bike racing, stock car racing, working on cars, and weekend family road trips with Dan, Jr. And Jasmine.

Daniel is survived by; his mother, Josephine White and step-father, George White of Wilton; son, Daniel M. Enman Jr. Of Livermore Falls; daughter, Jasmine T. Enman of Kissimmee, FL; brother, Ricky Enman and wife Mindy of East Dixfield; nephew, Tyler Enman; grandsons, Oliver Harkins and Owen James Davis of Kissimmee, FL; aunts, Vivian Searles of New Vineyard, Pauline Hewey of North Anson, Mable Hewey, of Turner, Edith Pettingal of Canton; uncles, George Tibbetts and wife Carolyn of Chesterville, and Randall Enman of Canton. He was predeceased by his father, Harold Winfield Enman.

Donations for expenses may be sent to Josephine White, PO Box 592, Wilton, ME 04294.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 at 1 p.m., at the Wilton Lions Community Building, 364 Main St., in Wilton. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation Service, 488 Farmington Falls, Farmington, ME 04938.