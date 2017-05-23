Daniel Raymond Morrell (1969-2017)

FARMINGTON – Daniel Raymond Morrell, “Dan”, 48, of Farmington, died on Sunday May 21, 2017, at Franklin Memorial Hospital, following a year-long courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on March 28, 1969, in Lewiston, the first-born son of Raymond D. and Suzanne T. (Labrie) Morrell.

He attended elementary schools in the Jay school system and graduated from Jay High school with high honors in June of 1987.

Dan served in the US Navy from 1988 to 1992 and graduated from the Nuclear Power School and served on the USS San Juan, an attack submarine. Following an honorable discharge from the Navy, he attended the University of Maine, Orono where he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi Fraternity and earned his BSN in Nursing in May, 1998, with honors.

After graduation, Dan worked at Mt. Desert Island Hospital before he came to Franklin Memorial Hospital in 1999. Once at FMH, he knew he’d found his nursing home and worked in the following positions: Med/Surg, ICU and Clinical Coordinator/House Resource. In May of 2017, he was honored to receive the Nursing Excellence Award, an award which meant so much to him as he was selected by his peers.

On March 4, 1995, he married Jennifer Partridge at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay; they have two sons who are their pride and joy, Alexandar, a sophomore at UMaine and Zackary, currently an 8th grade student at Mt. Blue Middle School.

Dan has always been very involved in his son ‘s activities. Because of Alex being a member of the Wilton Fish and Game Jr. Shooting Team, he accompanied his son to the National small bore rifle competition in Indiana. The family has also accompanied Alex o Sand Diego and Missouri while he competed in Lego League Competitions. They like San Diego so much that they returned for a family vacation. Dan was also active in the Boy Scouts and was especially proud when Zackary achieved Eagle Scout status this past year. As a family, they enjoyed annual camping trips with family and friends; Cathedral Pines was a favorite. Dan and Jenn also enjoyed a trip to Hawaii with their Aunt Teri and Uncle Don.

Dan was a great cook and even through his illness, enjoyed watching The Food Network; he was quite a "foodie." He also enjoyed reading ad going to the shooting range.

He is loved his wife of 22 years, Jennifer; and two sons: Alexandar and Zackary, all of Farmington; his father, Raymond Morrell and his partner, Marilyn Grant of Jay and Livermore Falls; his paternal grandmother, Patricia Morrell of turner; two brothers: James Morrell (Erin J.) and their children, Ashley and Bailey of N. Jay and Michael Morrell (Erin R.) and their children, Madelain and Sophie of Jay; mother and father-in-law, Nancy and Clarendon “Bing” Crosby of N. Jay; sisters-in-law, Janet Lane (Raymond) of Glennburn and their children, Kimberly and Kristen, Janice Strout of Kenduskeag and her children Shane and Shauna and brother-in-law, Ken (Sheila) Lyman of East Livermore and their daughter, Kendra and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his mother, Suzanne T. (Labrie) Morrell; maternal grandparents, Theresa and Robert Labrie; paternal grandfather, Russell Morrell; aunt, Jeannine Labrie;,uncle, Robert Morrell; niece, Jillian Morrell and nephew, Kendrick Lyman.

His family invites you to share your memories and condolences on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Family and friends are invited to attend an informal memorial visitation on Friday, May 26 from 4-6 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Routes 2 & 27) Farmington. Public memorial services, with military honors, will be held Saturday morning at 10 a.m. from the Center. Following services all are welcome to attend a comfort reception at the Center. Private committal services for the immediate family will follow. In keeping with Dan’s spirit, remembrance gifts may be given to the charity which most speaks to the heart of your own family.