Danielle “Danny” Lefebvre (1974-2018)

WINSLOW - Danielle “Danny” Lefebvre left us to go to heaven on Wednesday October 10, 2018 in Winslow, Maine. She was surrounded by her loved ones and faithful pets following her 3 year battle of Multiple Myeloma. She was only 44 years old.

Danielle was born on March 13, 1974 in Norwich, Connecticut.

She grew up in Colchester, Connecticut where she attended and graduated from Bacon Academy in 1992 before packing up and moving to Maine. She worked at Inland Hospital for a few years before transitioning over to working as a secretary for the Edmund Irving Pediatric Center at Maine General. She worked for Maine General for about 20 years until she was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in August of 2015. From there Danielle was in and out of the hospital working on getting treatments from the Harold Alfond Cancer Center in Augusta, Maine before she moved down to Zephyrhills, Florida where she continued treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.

Danielle was an inspiration to all who knew her, volunteering many years to organizations like the Brain Injury Support Group Association. She always brought light and joy into the lives of all of those she would meet. She was a loving and amazing mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She went through life with both beauty and grace, using her hilarious sense of humor to help power through the years she spent battling her cancer. She was and always will be a “Wonder Woman” to her children and to those who knew her well. She was incredibly proud of her children and always encouraged them to follow their hearts and chase their dreams. She was truly inspiring, strong, brave, and an all-around beautiful soul.

She is survived by her three children; Alicia, Abigail, and Christopher Carpenter of Oakland ME, her ex-husband James Carpenter of Waterville ME, her loving parents Joseph Raymond and Yvonne Lefebvre of Winslow Maine, as well as her siblings Ronald Lefebvre of Nantucket MA, Michelle Bourez of Chester, CT and Lynn Wagner of Olalla, WA.

Danielle’s funeral will take place on Monday October 22, 2018 at 11:00am at Notre Dame Catholic Church on 112 Silver St, in Waterville. There will be a receiving line at the back of the church prior to the funeral mass. Interment will follow after the funeral at St Francis Cementary.

Donations can be made to the Harold Alfond Cancer Center or to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at www.themmrf.org.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.