Danny L. Steward (1953-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Danny L. Steward, 65, passed away July 19, 2018 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born April 14, 1953 in Skowhegan, the son of Donald H. and Charlene (Pierpont) Steward.

He attended the schools of Skowhegan and worked for many years doing lawn care in the cemeteries for Arthur Prevost and also worked for the town of Norridgewock. He has been disabled in recent years, and enjoyed going to the day program at Maple Crest in Madison. He enjoyed being with family, playing cards and sitting outside.

Danny is survived by his 2 daughters, Maryann Pine and husband Bryan of Belgrade, Danyel Steward and partner Bobby Blake of Skowhegan; 2 granddaughters, Jasmine Wing and Tammickea Steward, both of Skowhegan; 4 brothers, Scott Steward, Donald “Bing” Steward both of Skowhegan, David “Bouncer” Steward and Bruce Steward both of Florida; 4 sisters, Pamela Beane of Norridgewock, Gail Perry of Skowhegan, Sharon Wellman of Skowhegan and Bonnie Wentworth of Waterville; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Charlene Steward; sister, Betty Mckinley; 2 brothers, James and Wayne Steward.

A special thank you to his sister, Sharon for helping take care of him and to his doctors, Dr. Oto Prokop and Dr. Wilkinson for the excellent care they gave him as well as Cheryl Rider at Maple Crest for all your loving care that was given to Danny.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Friends wishing may make donations in his memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, Maine 04976

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.