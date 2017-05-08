Darcy J. Bernier (1972-2017)

FARMINGTON — Darcy J. Bernier, 44, of Livermore Falls, died unexpectedly in the Emergency Dept. of Franklin Memorial Hospital on Saturday May 6, 2017, of natural causes.

She was born on Sept. 26, 1972, in Lewiston, the middle child of Michael Wayne and Carla Jean (Stevens) Dexter.

She attended Agnes Gray School in W. Paris and was a 1990 graduate of Oxford Hills High School. She studied psychology at Hagerston Junior college, Maryland. Darcy had the wisdom and good fortune of marrying her high school sweetheart and best friend, Eric Bernier, on Aug. 1, 1992 at the Deering Methodist Church in S. Paris. She travelled with her husband during his service in the United States Army, and as their family grew with the addition of two wonderful children.

In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Darcy was also dedicated to serving others in her professional life as a day care provider, working with the mentally challenged and searching for ways to be of service to others. Most recently, she enjoyed the title of “lunch lady”, as she nurtured the children in the Livermore schools and offered them a little extra “tlc” with gentle kindness and steady support.

The children always closest to her heart were her son and daughter and her beloved nieces and nephews. She encouraged them to read at very early ages; her son was reading the Wizard of Oz in kindergarten; and, she always was exchanging books with her family members, sharing her favorites from writers such as Stephen King, Danielle Steel, James Patterson, and J. K. Rowling.

Darcy also enjoyed cooking and baking and shared that passion with her daughter, often making their favorites such as homemade ravioli as well as other comfort foods and various holiday cookies. Rarely idle, she also crocheted and knit gifts for others. She was happiest when serving and giving to others, especially to those in greater need than herself.

She will long be remembered for her gentle kindness, unselfish ways and consideration of others.

She is loved by her husband of 24 years, Eric Bernier of Livermore Falls; their son: Andrew Bernier and their daughter, Allison Bernier, both of Livermore Falls; her parents: Michael and Carla Dexter of Bingham; her sister: Shannon Dexter Moxcey of Bryant Pond and her brother, Shawn Michael Dexter of Woodstock; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to memorial visitation on Thursday May 11 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Rd., (Rte. 133) Jay. Public memorial services will follow at the Center at 4 p.m. with Pastor Daniel Corff from the Wayside Baptist Church, Livermore, officiating. In keeping with Darcy’s joy of reading, remembrance gifts may be given to the Treat Memorial Library ATT.: Children’s Section 56 Main St. Livermore Falls, Me. 04254. Her family invites you to share your memories and condolences on her memorial wall where you may also view her memorial video tribute at www.wilesrc.com.